Mojtaba Khamenei, Son of Slain Ayatollah, Named Iran's Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been elected as the new Supreme Leader by Iran’s Assembly of Experts. His appointment follows the death of his father in a targeted airstrike during the recent escalation between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Mojtaba, aged 56, is now set to lead Iran at a time of significant internal and external challenges, with much of the country’s top leadership also killed in the attacks.