Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran’s Supreme Leader After Ali Khamenei’s Death

advertisement
Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been appointed as the new Supreme Leader of Iran by the Assembly of Experts.
The decision follows the death of Ali Khamenei during a joint United States and Israel military operation. Mojtaba’s elevation comes at a time of heightened conflict in West Asia, with Iran engaged in hostilities against Israel and the US, and regional tensions affecting global oil markets.
According to The News Minute, Mojtaba Khamenei, aged 56, was selected by the Assembly of Experts despite internal criticism regarding hereditary succession. He is known for his close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and has not previously held an elected or appointed government position. The IRGC and Hezbollah have publicly expressed support for his leadership.
As highlighted by Financial Express, Mojtaba is regarded as a powerful figure within Iran’s political system, often described as a ‘gatekeeper’ with strong influence over military and intelligence operations.
Despite his prominence, he remains a relatively enigmatic figure, with no direct political experience and limited public exposure. The Assembly of Experts reportedly faced threats during their deliberations but proceeded with the appointment to maintain continuity amid crisis.
“He’s going to have to get approval from us. If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long. We want to make sure that we don’t have to go back every 10 years, when you don’t have a president like me that’s not going to do it,” Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday, as referenced in multiple reports.
As reported by Scroll, the announcement of Mojtaba’s appointment coincided with a surge in global oil prices, which crossed $100 a barrel due to fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. The ongoing conflict has led to retaliatory strikes by Iran across the Gulf and has drawn Lebanon further into the hostilities, with significant civilian displacement reported.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Mojtaba’s succession has been met with both support and controversy within Iran. While some clerics and political figures have questioned the move towards hereditary leadership, others argue that his close relationship with the IRGC and his father’s legacy make him a suitable choice during wartime. The Assembly of Experts emphasized the urgency of leadership stability in the face of ongoing external threats.
Live updates indicated that Iran launched new missile attacks in the name of Mojtaba Khamenei shortly after his appointment. The US and Israel have both issued warnings, with Israeli officials stating that any new leader would be considered a target for elimination. The US military has also reported casualties among its personnel in the region as a result of Iranian strikes.
Details about Mojtaba financial interests have surfaced amid scrutiny of his reported global assets. While state media portray the Khamenei family as leading a modest lifestyle, external reports suggest Mojtaba may control significant wealth, including assets in Swiss banks and luxury properties in London. However, there is limited evidence of extravagant personal spending.
“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Donald Trump stated, reflecting US dissatisfaction with the succession.
Further coverage revealed that Mojtaba’s appointment marks a significant shift in Iran’s leadership tradition, as the Islamic Republic was founded in opposition to hereditary rule. Despite this, Mojtaba’s strong following within the IRGC and his late father’s office contributed to his selection. Iranian officials have asserted that the decision is a sovereign matter and have rejected external interference.
Background information provided additional context on Mojtaba’s personal history. Born in 1969 in Mashhad, he is the only child of Ali Khamenei to hold a public position, despite never being elected. He is recognized for his religious credentials and close association with the IRGC, and has previously been sanctioned by the United States for his role in advancing his father’s policies.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.