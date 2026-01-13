Modi, Merz Sign 19 Deals, Including On Visa-Free Transit Through German Airports

advertisement
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Ahmedabad on 12 January 2026 for his first official visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Merz, and the two leaders participated in a series of events, including a visit to the Gandhi Ashram and the inauguration of the International Kite Festival. The leaders then held bilateral talks in Gandhinagar, focusing on strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership, signing multiple agreements, and discussing key issues such as defence cooperation and the case of Ariha Shah.
According to The Hindu, Chancellor Merz’s visit was at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marked his first official trip to India. The visit was scheduled for 12–13 January 2026, with Ahmedabad as the initial stop before further engagements in Bengaluru.
As reported by The Indian Express, Modi and Merz began their Ahmedabad programme at the Gandhi Ashram, paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and engaging with the local heritage. They then inaugurated the International Kite Festival, where both leaders participated in kite flying and observed cultural displays, highlighting the importance of people-to-people ties and cultural diplomacy.
During the high-level bilateral meeting, Financial Express stated in an article that Prime Minister Modi raised the case of Ariha Shah, an Indian child in German foster care since 2021. Modi requested Chancellor Merz’s intervention for a resolution, emphasizing the need for Ariha to be raised in an Indian cultural environment and for continued consular access for her family. The case has been a point of concern for Indian authorities and social activists.
"We are fully aware of the situation, and we are trying our best to help them in every way possible," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said regarding the Ariha Shah case.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the Indian side reiterated its commitment to ensuring Ariha’s exposure to Indian language, culture, and religion while in foster care. The issue was described as sensitive, with ongoing diplomatic engagement at multiple levels between India and Germany.
Coverage revealed that the talks resulted in the signing of 19 agreements, including a defence industrial cooperation roadmap, a joint declaration on critical minerals, and a semiconductor ecosystem partnership. A significant outcome was the announcement of a visa-free transit regime for Indian passport holders transiting through Germany, allowing them to pass through German airports without a separate transit visa.
The leaders also discussed expanding cooperation in higher education, renewable energy, and technology. Analysis showed that Germany is a key partner for India in defence, skill development, and green technology, with both countries aiming to deepen collaboration in these sectors.
In addition, following updates, the visit was marked by the exchange of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of both leaders, reinforcing the growing trust and partnership between India and Germany.
Further, reporting indicated that the strategic partnership and defence ties were central to the discussions, with both sides expressing a high degree of mutual trust and confidence. The visit also set the stage for upcoming engagements between India, Germany, and the European Union, including the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations.
