PM Modi Lands On Assam Highway-Runway, Inaugurates Emergency Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on a newly constructed Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh district, Assam, on 14 February 2026. The ELF, built on a 4.2-kilometre stretch of National Highway 127, is the first such facility in Northeast India. Modi arrived aboard an Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft, marking the operational launch of the highway-runway, and later witnessed an aerial display by the Indian Air Force before departing for Guwahati.
According to The Hindu, the Prime Minister was received at Chabua airfield by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior officials. Modi’s landing on the ELF was followed by a 40-minute aerial display featuring fighters, transport aircraft, and helicopters, underscoring the facility’s dual-use capability for both military and civilian operations.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the ELF was developed at a cost of nearly ₹100 crore and is designed to support the landing and take-off of military aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes. The facility was constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force and is intended to serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling rapid deployment during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the region.
As highlighted by Amar Ujala, the ELF’s strategic location near the China border enhances India’s operational readiness. The highway-runway can accommodate advanced fighter jets such as Rafale and Sukhoi, as well as heavy transport aircraft, providing redundancy in case nearby airbases become unavailable. The area was declared a no-fly zone during the event to ensure security.
Midway through the day, further details emerged that Modi’s itinerary included inaugurating the ₹3,000-crore Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, a six-lane bridge across the Brahmaputra, and launching additional infrastructure projects in Guwahati. The ELF’s inauguration was a central highlight of the visit, reflecting the government’s focus on connectivity and disaster preparedness in the Northeast.
Officials stated that the facility’s proximity to the Line of Actual Control with China is significant for national security. The ELF provides the Indian Air Force with an alternative landing option if Dibrugarh Airport or Chabua Air Force Station is unavailable, and its design allows for rapid conversion from a highway to a runway. Fencing and the absence of a central divider ensure operational safety for aircraft movements.
The ELF “has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies. It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast,” a government statement said.
In addition to its military role, coverage revealed that the ELF is expected to play a vital part in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Assam and the broader Northeast are prone to floods and landslides, and the facility enables faster deployment of rescue teams and relief supplies to remote areas during emergencies.
At the end of the day, as details emerged, Modi departed for Guwahati from the ELF, continuing his schedule of inaugurating major infrastructure projects and addressing a public meeting. Security and logistical arrangements were comprehensively reviewed to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the event as “a historic moment for Assam and the Northeast, marking a new chapter in the region’s strategic and disaster response capabilities.”
