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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 13 June, departed for a six-nation Europe tour, during which he will visit France and Slovakia.
Modi is scheduled to attend the G-7 Summit in France next week, continuing India’s active participation in global forums. India’s engagement with the G-7 has grown steadily, reflecting its rising influence in international affairs. Recent coverage does not indicate any official or high-level engagement between India and Slovakia in this context.
According to The Indian Express, India’s association with the G-7 began in 2003 and has intensified under Narendra Modi’s leadership, with the country being invited to the summit every year since 2019. The G-7, comprising the world’s most industrialised nations, continues to value India as a stable democracy and a rapidly growing economy.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently emphasised India’s economic transformation during Modi’s 12-year tenure, noting a threefold rise in Uttar Pradesh’s economy and significant national progress. He attributed these achievements to Modi’s leadership and policy initiatives, which have also shaped India’s international standing.
India’s foreign policy towards Europe has evolved, with a focus on strategic agreements and economic corridors. Analysis showed that the Indo-Mediterranean vision, connecting the Indian Ocean with Europe, has become central to India’s approach, involving France and other European partners in major initiatives such as the India-Middle East Economic Corridor.
“India’s consistent presence at the G-7 is not merely symbolic. It reflects its transformation from being a peripheral participant to a pivotal player in the emerging geopolitics of the world,” the coverage noted.
Recent political developments in France have also drawn international attention. The Guardian reported that the French national football team’s preparations for the World Cup have been accompanied by domestic political debates, particularly regarding the far right. These issues have intersected with France’s global engagements, including its role as G-7 host.
Coverage revealed that France, along with Germany and the UK, has recently pushed for peace talks in Moscow regarding the Ukraine conflict, underlining France’s active diplomatic role on the world stage as details emerged.
On the domestic front, Modi’s leadership has been marked by public outreach and celebration of milestones. Reporting indicated that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari released a song commemorating Modi’s 12 years as Prime Minister, highlighting his vision and the government’s achievements.
“The song highlights Modi’s concern for the country, the poor, and the farmers, and expresses the people’s affection towards him,” Tiwari stated.
Political opposition has also been vocal. Further updates showed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi over the deaths of Indian seafarers in recent international incidents, questioning the Prime Minister’s response and diplomatic approach ahead of the G-7 Summit.
There is no mention of Slovakia in the context of Modi’s current diplomatic activities or in relation to the G-7 Summit or France in the latest available sources based on recent coverage.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.