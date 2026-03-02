'Solidarity With UAE': PM Modi Condemns Escalation in Gulf, Chairs Security Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following recent attacks on the UAE. Modi strongly condemned the attacks, expressed condolences for the loss of lives, and reiterated India’s support for de-escalation, regional peace, security, and stability. He also thanked the UAE President for ensuring the safety of the Indian community residing in the Gulf nation.

This was New Delhi’s first official comment after the US-Israel air strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliatory attacks on Gulf countries. Modi’s statement emphasised India’s solidarity with the UAE and highlighted the importance of protecting Indian nationals in the region.

As reported by The Hindu , Modi stated, “India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times,” and reiterated support for de-escalation and regional stability. The Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed it was in contact with local authorities regarding the welfare of Indian nationals affected by the attacks.

In his communication, Modi also acknowledged the efforts of the UAE government in safeguarding the Indian diaspora, which constitutes a significant portion of the country’s population as coverage revealed . The Prime Minister’s outreach was part of a broader diplomatic effort to address the evolving security situation in West Asia.

“Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability,” Modi posted on X.