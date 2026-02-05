PM Slams Rahul's ‘Gaddar’ Remark Against Ravneet Bittu, Rajya Sabha Sees Uproar

advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on 5 February 2026, condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s use of the term “gaddar” (traitor) for Minister of State Ravneet Bittu. The session was marked by heated exchanges, protests, and a walkout by Opposition members after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of Gandhi being denied a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha.
According to Hindustan Times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Rahul Gandhi’s “gaddar” remark as an insult to the Sikh community and the Gurus, stating, “He did not call anyone else who has left the Congress a traitor. But he called the MP a traitor, because he is a Sikh. This was an insult to the Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus.”
The Rajya Sabha session saw intense sloganeering from the Opposition as Modi began his address. The Prime Minister also commented on the broader political climate, referencing the government’s trade deals and the global trust in India, but the focus remained on the controversy surrounding Gandhi’s remarks and the Opposition’s protest.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Mallikarjun Kharge objected to Rahul Gandhi being denied the opportunity to speak in the Lok Sabha, leading to protests and a walkout. Kharge argued that both Houses constitute Parliament and that preventing the Leader of Opposition from speaking undermined democratic principles. Treasury benches countered that Lok Sabha proceedings should not be discussed in the Rajya Sabha.
Coverage revealed that the Rajya Sabha witnessed noisy scenes as Kharge attempted to read from former Army chief M M Naravane’s book but was disallowed by the Chair. This led to further protests, with Congress MPs raising slogans about democracy being “throttled” and eventually walking out of the House.
Reporting indicated that Congress leaders maintained all Opposition parties were united in their demand that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterated that the denial of this opportunity left “very little opportunity for the House to run,” and compared the situation to previous instances where Prime Ministers were prevented from replying to the Motion of Thanks.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the standoff between the government and the Opposition continued to disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings, with Congress MPs protesting and accusing the government of deliberately preventing Gandhi from addressing sensitive national security issues.
Analysis showed that the exchange between Rahul Gandhi and Ravneet Bittu occurred during a protest at the Parliament’s Makar Dwar. Gandhi referred to Bittu as a “traitor,” prompting a sharp retort from Bittu and condemnation from BJP leaders, who argued that the remark insulted the Sikh community. Congress leaders defended Gandhi, stating the term was used in the context of Bittu leaving the party at a critical time.
The events in Parliament were further complicated by Gandhi’s challenge to Modi regarding former Army Chief Naravane’s memoir. Details emerged that Gandhi attempted to present the memoir to Modi, asserting that the Prime Minister had not fulfilled his responsibilities during the Ladakh standoff, and was prevented from quoting the book in the House, leading to further protests and suspensions.
