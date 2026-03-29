Minnesota Becomes Epicentre of Nationwide ‘No Kings’ Protests in US

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Tens of thousands of people gathered in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St Paul, on 28 March 2026 for the first 'No Kings' protest since the joint US and Israeli war against Iran began one month ago.
The demonstration was part of a nationwide movement opposing President Donald Trump’s policies, with particular focus on immigration enforcement and the recent deaths of two local residents during federal operations.
According to BBC, the Minnesota protest was sparked in part by the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in January. Their deaths led to widespread outrage and became a rallying point for demonstrators, who filled the streets with signs and called for changes to federal immigration tactics.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Minnesota event featured prominent figures such as Bruce Springsteen, Jane Fonda, Maggie Rogers, and US Senator Bernie Sanders.
Springsteen performed his song “Streets of Minneapolis,” written in response to the ICE-related deaths, while Sanders addressed the crowd on issues of democracy and civil rights.
As highlighted by Financial Express, thousands stood on the Capitol lawn and surrounding streets in St Paul, holding upside-down US flags and banners.
Organisers estimated that over 100,000 people could attend in Minnesota alone, making it one of the largest gatherings in the nationwide protest movement.
“Your strength and your commitment told us that this was still America,” Bruce Springsteen said before performing, adding, “And this reactionary nightmare, and these invasions of American cities, will not stand.”
Initial estimates indicated that millions participated in 'No Kings' protests across the United States, with Minnesota’s turnout among the highest.
The event in St Paul was marked by peaceful marches, speeches, and performances, reflecting a broad coalition of activists, labor leaders, and elected officials.
The protest was part of a coordinated effort, with over 3,000 events registered nationwide and in more than a dozen countries.
Organisers and participants emphasised the peaceful nature of the Minnesota rally, despite the presence of counterprotesters and heightened security.
The event included speeches from local and national leaders, musical performances, and calls for accountability in federal law enforcement as analysis showed.
“Extraordinary times require extraordinary actions, and we are living in a very unusual and troubling time,” Bill Nye stated during the protest, referencing the fatal shooting of two citizens in Minneapolis.
In addition to the main rally, smaller demonstrations took place throughout Minnesota and in other states, reflecting the movement’s widening reach.
The involvement of celebrities and public figures helped draw national attention to the local context and the broader issues at stake as reporting indicated.
The White House dismissed the protests, characterising them as being driven by “leftist funding networks” and stating that only reporters cared about the events at the end of the day.
“We protect our democracy – people over billionaires – we protect our neighbors,” read a banner at the Minnesota protest, reflecting the movement’s core message.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.