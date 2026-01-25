Protests Grip Minneapolis After Killing of Nurse Alex Pretti By Federal Agent

advertisement
On 24 January 2026, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse and Minneapolis resident, was shot and killed by a US Border Patrol agent during a federal immigration enforcement operation. The incident occurred near Nicollet Avenue and 26th Street in south Minneapolis. Pretti’s death marked the second fatal shooting by federal agents in the city within the same month, following the earlier killing of Renee Nicole Good. Protests and public outcry ensued, with local and federal officials offering conflicting accounts of the events leading to the shooting.
According to BBC, federal agents stated that Pretti approached officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and “violently resisted” attempts to disarm him. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that agents fired “defensive shots” after perceiving a threat. However, video footage reviewed by multiple outlets showed Pretti holding a phone, not a weapon, and using his other hand to shield a woman who had been pepper-sprayed by agents.
As reported by The Indian Express, Pretti’s parents, Michael and Susan, issued a public statement urging authorities to “get the truth out” about their son. They described him as a kindhearted ICU nurse who cared for American veterans and rejected claims that he posed a violent threat. The family emphasized that video evidence showed Pretti was unarmed, with his phone in his right hand and his left hand raised while trying to protect a woman protester.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the family’s statement condemned the Trump administration’s characterization of Pretti as an “assassin” and called the official narrative “sickening lies.” The statement read, “Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed.”
“Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man,” the Pretti family said in their statement.
Video footage verified by media outlets showed officers surrounding and restraining Pretti before gunshots were heard. Federal authorities released a photo of a handgun they said belonged to Pretti, but local police described him as a lawful gun owner whose only prior law enforcement contact involved parking violations. The incident intensified tensions between local and federal authorities, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz insisting that the state must lead the investigation.
Protests erupted in Minneapolis and other cities, with demonstrators gathering in freezing conditions to demand accountability. Demonstrations continued as city officials called for calm and federal agents used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse crowds. President Donald Trump accused local officials of a “cover-up,” while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Walz criticized federal operations and called for the withdrawal of federal agents from the city.
Statements from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) identified Pretti as a union member and nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. The union expressed sorrow and called for a transparent investigation, noting that video evidence did not clearly establish that Pretti brandished a weapon before being shot.
“An AFGE member is dead. And a family’s life has been forever changed,” said AFGE National President Everett Kelley.
Public backlash intensified after Trump administration official Stephen Miller referred to Pretti as a “would-be assassin.” Social media users and public figures disputed this characterization, citing video evidence and community notes that indicated Pretti’s gun remained holstered until removed by an agent, and that he was unarmed when shot.
Comparisons were drawn to other recent incidents involving federal agents, as coverage revealed that the Minneapolis shooting renewed attention on the California ICE case involving Keith Porter Jr. The ongoing investigations and public demonstrations have kept national focus on the use of force by federal agents and the demand for transparency in such cases.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.