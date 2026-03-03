MHA Urges Vigilance On 'Pro-Iran Radical' Preachers And Social Media Posts

advertisement
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, instructing them to closely monitor pro-Iran radical preachers and inflammatory speeches following the recent US–Israel strike on Iran. The advisory, circulated on 28 February 2026, also directs states to keep a watch on social media activities linked to extremist groups and to enhance security at US and Israeli diplomatic establishments across India. These measures are intended to prevent any law-and-order disturbances that may arise due to global events.
According to Maktoob Media, the MHA’s letter specifically asked states to monitor “pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory statements” and to remain vigilant about the potential for violence in the aftermath of the Israel-US attack on Iran. The advisory emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, noting that international developments could have a domestic ripple effect through provocative rhetoric.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the advisory also urged states to closely monitor religious gatherings and sermons, particularly those that could mobilise crowds or incite unrest. States were instructed to enhance intelligence collection, maintain strict vigil around sensitive areas, and ensure rapid-response deployment in case of communal flare-ups. The advisory noted that strong emotional responses could be triggered, especially during Friday prayers and large congregations.
As Siasat stated in an article, the MHA’s communication was described by officials as a preventive measure to avert potential unrest arising from international events. The advisory also called for strengthened security at embassies, consulates, and other diplomatic establishments of the United States and Israel, as well as associated entities, to maintain peace and prevent untoward incidents.
Several state police forces, including those in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, have conducted review meetings with intelligence and local law enforcement units to assess potential flashpoints as coverage revealed. The advisory comes amid heightened tensions following reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US–Israel strike, which led to protests in various parts of India.
“We have asked states to identify individuals or groups that might exploit the international situation to disturb local peace. This is a standard preventive measure,” a senior official was quoted as saying.
Shia mourners took to the streets in several Indian cities to express grief and outrage over the reported death of Khamenei as reporting indicated. In Punjab’s Ludhiana, protesters gathered outside the Jama Masjid and burned an effigy of the Israeli Prime Minister, while similar demonstrations occurred in Jammu and Kashmir and Lucknow, where members of the Shia community condemned the killing and raised slogans against Israel and the US.
Political reactions have also emerged in response to the advisory. Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Centre, alleging “double standards” in its handling of hate speech and questioning why similar advisories were not issued in other contexts at the end of the report. Owaisi pointed to instances where individuals accused of inciting violence against Muslims did not face comparable central intervention, and he highlighted what he described as a rise in anti-Muslim hate speeches referencing Israel’s actions in Gaza since 2023.
Officials have reiterated that the advisory is a preventive step, not a response to any specific incident, and is aimed at ensuring that global developments do not trigger domestic law-and-order issues as analysis showed. The MHA has maintained that law and order remains primarily a state subject, but the advisory seeks to coordinate efforts to maintain peace and security nationwide.
“The Centre also asked states to strengthen security at embassies, consulates and other diplomatic establishments of the United States and Israel, as well as associated entities, to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain peace and tranquillity,” officials explained.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.