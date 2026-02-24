Flights Cancelled, 10,000 Troops Deployed: Mexico Burns After El Mencho’s Death

Following the death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, widespread violence erupted across Mexico. Cartel members blocked roads, set vehicles and businesses on fire, and clashes resulted in dozens of deaths. The unrest led to significant disruptions in air travel, particularly affecting international flights to and from key cities such as Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. Multiple countries issued travel warnings, and airlines suspended or cancelled flights in response to the volatile situation.