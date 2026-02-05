Sixteen Dead, Several Trapped In Meghalaya Illegal Coal Mine Blast

As reported by The Indian Express, the explosion took place in a rat-hole mine, a method involving the digging of narrow tunnels just large enough for a single worker to extract coal. The bodies recovered so far were of workers who managed to exit the tunnels but later succumbed to injuries or breathing complications.

One individual with severe burn injuries was referred to Shillong for advanced medical treatment. The total number of people trapped remains unconfirmed, as no survivors have been able to provide a full account of those inside at the time of the blast.