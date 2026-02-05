Sixteen Dead, Several Trapped In Meghalaya Illegal Coal Mine Blast

advertisement
At least 16 labourers were killed and several others are feared trapped following an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on 5 February 2026. The incident occurred during coal mining activities, and authorities have launched rescue operations to locate and assist those still inside the mine. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and an official inquiry is underway.
According to The Hindu, district officials confirmed that 16 bodies had been recovered as of the evening of 5 February, with efforts ongoing to rescue others presumed trapped. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was called to assist, but had not yet arrived at the site during initial rescue attempts. The mine is believed to have been operating illegally, and the police have stated that a full investigation will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the explosion.
As reported by The Indian Express, the explosion took place in a rat-hole mine, a method involving the digging of narrow tunnels just large enough for a single worker to extract coal. The bodies recovered so far were of workers who managed to exit the tunnels but later succumbed to injuries or breathing complications.
One individual with severe burn injuries was referred to Shillong for advanced medical treatment. The total number of people trapped remains unconfirmed, as no survivors have been able to provide a full account of those inside at the time of the blast.
“The bodies that have been recovered so far are of workers who had come out of the tunnels themselves but then died, either from injuries or breathing issues — that will be ascertained through postmortems,” Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar stated.
Coverage revealed that the Thangsku area, where the incident occurred, is a forested region known for illegal mining activity. The authorities received information about the explosion at around 8:45 am, and rescue teams from Shillong and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched to the site. The lack of clear records regarding the number of workers present has complicated rescue and recovery operations.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.