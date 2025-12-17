MEA Summons Bangladesh Envoy Over Security Concerns, 'Threats' to India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, M Riaz Hamidullah, on 17 December 2025, to express concerns regarding the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. This action was taken amid rising tensions following remarks made by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who issued a public statement containing anti-India rhetoric.

In his speech, Abdullah warned of isolating the Northeast’s Seven Sisters and providing shelter to separatist groups if Bangladesh were to face destabilization.

His statements have been perceived as provocative and have raised alarms within the Indian government regarding the safety of its diplomatic mission in Bangladesh. According to The Indian Express, the MEA's statement emphasised India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

The MEA specifically highlighted the activities of extremist elements that have allegedly announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka. The statement from the MEA noted, "India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh," as reported by Deccan Herald.