Mathura Clashes Erupt After Cow Vigilante 'Farsa Wale Baba’s Death

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On 21 March 2026, violence broke out in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, after the death of cow vigilante Chandrashekhar, also known as “Farsa Wale Baba,” in a road accident. Supporters blocked the Delhi-Agra highway, leading to stone pelting, vandalism, and injuries to police personnel. Law enforcement responded with arrests and crowd control measures, while authorities issued clarifications regarding the cause of death and urged the public to avoid spreading rumours.
According to Maktoob Media, police arrested 15 individuals for allegedly blocking the highway, pelting stones at police, and vandalising vehicles following Chandrashekhar’s death. The deceased’s supporters placed his body on NH-19, leading to a blockade and further violence. Police recovered illegal sticks, bricks, stones, and blank cartridges from those arrested.
As reported by Scroll, a total of 19 people were detained in connection with the unrest. The violence coincided with President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Govardhan town. Protesters disrupted traffic for several kilometres and allegedly threw stones at security personnel, resulting in injuries and damage to government property.
As undefined stated in an article, Mathura Police clarified that Chandrashekhar died in a road accident under dense fog conditions in the Kosikalan area. The police dismissed social media rumours linking the incident to cow smuggling, stating that the vehicles involved were carrying grocery items and electrical wires, not cattle.
Police said that Chandrashekhar was struck by a truck while attempting to stop a vehicle he suspected of transporting cattle as investigations confirmed. The incident led to a large gathering of supporters, who engaged in stone pelting and vandalism, prompting police to use mild force and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
“Chhata Police Station has arrested 15 accused individuals and recovered illegal sticks, bricks, stones, and blank cartridges. Following the death of ‘Farsa Wale Baba’ in an accident, they allegedly placed his body on NH-19 to block the highway, opened fire, pelted stones at Mathura Police, and vandalised police vehicles,” police stated.
Police registered a case against Daksh Chaudhary and associates under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged involvement in vandalism and looting during the protest as legal action followed. Chaudhary was described as a history-sheeter from Ghaziabad. A separate case was also filed against the truck driver involved in the accident.
Deputy Inspector General Shailesh Pandey confirmed that tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd during the escalation. Several police personnel sustained injuries, and a police outpost, as well as government vehicles, were damaged in the violence.
Police held meetings with Gau Rakshak groups and other local organisations to urge restraint and responsible use of social media following community outreach. Authorities appealed to the public to avoid circulating unverified information that could disrupt peace in the district.
“The reports being shared on social media in this regard are completely misleading and false,” police stated, reiterating that no evidence of cow smuggling was found in the vehicles involved.
Security was tightened in the area, and additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order as the situation developed. Police warned that strict legal action would be taken against those spreading false or misleading information online.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.