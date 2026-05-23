Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Focuses On Strategic Ties

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Kolkata on 23 May 2026, beginning his first official visit to India. Later that day, he travelled to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the United States and India, with discussions scheduled on trade, technology, defence, and regional cooperation. Rubio’s itinerary also includes meetings with other senior Indian officials and participation in the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting.
According to The Hindu, Marco Rubio’s arrival in Kolkata was followed by a visit to the headquarters of Saint Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed that Rubio would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi later the same day, with a broad agenda covering trade, technology, defence, and Quad cooperation.
As reported by Financial Express, Rubio’s four-day trip spans Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. The official schedule includes high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting alongside counterparts from Australia and Japan. The visit follows Rubio’s attendance at the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Sweden.
Rubio’s arrival in Kolkata ended a 14-year gap since a US Secretary of State last visited the city, coverage revealed. His India itinerary is viewed as diplomatically significant, with energy security and Quad cooperation among the key topics. Rubio described India as a “great partner” and expressed interest in expanding US energy exports to India.
Rubio’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled for the afternoon of 23 May, analysis showed. The agenda included strengthening strategic ties, advancing Quad cooperation, and addressing trade and defence issues. Rubio was also expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and attend events at the US Embassy in Delhi.
“There’s a lot to work on with India, they’re a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them so this is an important trip,” Rubio stated before departing for India.
Rubio’s visit to Kolkata was diplomatically significant, as further details confirmed. His schedule included visits to Agra and Jaipur, with the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on 26 May as a major highlight. The Ministry of External Affairs outlined that the ministers would review ongoing Quad initiatives and discuss Indo-Pacific cooperation.
Energy security, trade, and defence cooperation were central to the discussions, as reporting indicated. Rubio’s visit aimed to repair bilateral ties that had experienced strain since the previous year, with both sides seeking to strengthen their strategic partnership and address regional challenges.
Rubio’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was confirmed for 2 pm in New Delhi, according to official statements. The visit also included bilateral meetings with other Indian ministers and participation in US Independence Day celebrations at the embassy. Rubio reiterated the US commitment to expanding energy exports and deepening cooperation with India.
“We want to sell them as much energy as they’ll buy. And obviously, you’ve seen I think we’re at historic levels of US production, and US export,” Rubio told reporters before his departure.
Efforts to repair strained ties and boost Quad cooperation were a key focus, as coverage revealed. The visit followed recent diplomatic engagements and was seen as an important step in stabilising and advancing the India-US strategic partnership.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.