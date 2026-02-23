Armed Man Killed After Entering Secure Perimeter of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort

advertisement
In the early hours of 23 February 2026, an armed man breached the security perimeter at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence and private club of Donald Trump. The intruder, identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina, was shot and killed by United States Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident and were not present at Mar-a-Lago.
According to The Guardian, Martin was confronted by law enforcement after entering the property’s north gate carrying a shotgun and a gasoline can. Authorities stated that he was ordered to drop his equipment, and after placing the gas can down, he raised the shotgun, prompting officers to open fire. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene, and no Secret Service personnel or bystanders were injured.
As reported by official statements, Martin had been reported missing by his family days before the incident. Investigators believe he traveled south from North Carolina, acquiring the shotgun en route. A box for the weapon was found in his vehicle. The FBI has requested that residents near Mar-a-Lago review security footage to assist the ongoing investigation.
Further details revealed that Martin was an illustrator and the youngest of three siblings. His family had recently reported him missing, and his mother last heard from him on the evening of 21 February. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina confirmed there was no prior history involving Martin before the missing person report.
“On February 22, around 1.30am, a male in his early 20s was shot by US Secret Service agents and deputy from the Palm Beach county sheriff’s office (PBSO) following an unauthorised entry in the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago,” stated Anthony Guglielmi, Secret Service chief of communication.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Martin was described by acquaintances as politically outspoken, expressing support for Donald Trump and conservative viewpoints. However, law enforcement has not publicly linked his political beliefs to the security breach, and the investigation into his motive remains ongoing.
Authorities noted in subsequent findings that Martin had shown a fixation on recently released Jeffrey Epstein files, referencing them in messages to co-workers. He also expressed frustration over economic challenges and attempted to organize a union at his workplace, though this effort was unsuccessful.
Initial reports confirmed that the Secret Service acted swiftly to neutralize the threat after Martin entered the secure perimeter. The incident occurred while Trump was hosting an event at the White House, and no Secret Service protectees were present at Mar-a-Lago.
“He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with him, at which time he put down the gas can [and] raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. “At that point in time, the deputy and the two Secret Service agents fired their weapons and neutralized the threat. He is deceased at the scene.”
Family members and acquaintances described Martin as quiet and not known for violent behavior according to interviews. His cousin stated that Martin did not discuss politics frequently and was considered well-meaning, with no prior indications of intent to commit violence.
