Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Booked For Sexual Harassment

Malayalam film director Chidambaram, known for his work on "Manjummel Boys," has been booked by the Ernakulam Town South police in Kerala on charges of sexual harassment. The case was registered following a complaint by a female actor, who alleged that the incident occurred at an apartment in Kochi in 2022. Police confirmed the registration of the case on 2 March 2026. Chidambaram has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman and sexual harassment.