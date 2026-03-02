Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Booked For Sexual Harassment

advertisement
Malayalam film director Chidambaram, known for his work on "Manjummel Boys," has been booked by the Ernakulam Town South police in Kerala on charges of sexual harassment. The case was registered following a complaint by a female actor, who alleged that the incident occurred at an apartment in Kochi in 2022. Police confirmed the registration of the case on 2 March 2026. Chidambaram has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman and sexual harassment.
According to The Hindu, the complaint was filed by a female actor who accused Chidambaram of sexually misbehaving with her at a Kochi apartment in 2022. The police registered the case after reviewing the details provided by the complainant and initiated an investigation into the allegations.
The director has been charged under Section 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and Section 75 (sexual harassment offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Coverage revealed that these sections are invoked in cases involving allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment, ensuring that the investigation follows due legal process.
Police officials stated that the complaint was received and processed in accordance with established procedures. Details provided indicate that the authorities are currently gathering evidence and statements relevant to the case, with further action dependent on the findings of the ongoing investigation.
"The case against the Manjummel Boys director was registered the other day, the police confirmed on Monday (March 2, 2026). The case was registered based on a complaint by a female actor."
At this stage, no further information regarding arrests or court proceedings has been released. Reporting indicated that the investigation is in its early stages, and updates will be provided as the case progresses through the legal system.
The identity of the complainant has not been disclosed to protect her privacy, in line with legal and ethical standards for reporting on sexual harassment cases. As details emerged, authorities reiterated their commitment to a fair and impartial investigation, ensuring that all parties' rights are safeguarded throughout the process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.