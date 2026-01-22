Meitei Man Living With His Wife Shot Dead on Camera in Manipur’s Churachandpur

advertisement
A Meitei man was shot dead in Churachandpur district, Manipur, on the evening of 21 January. The incident was recorded on video and circulated online, breaking a period of relative calm in the region.
The victim, who had been living with his Kuki-Zo wife in a local village, was abducted and killed by unidentified assailants. The authorities have confirmed the recovery of the body and initiated an investigation into the killing.
According to The Indian Express, the video, lasting 1 minute and 12 seconds, shows the victim sitting on the ground at night, pleading with folded hands before two gunshots are heard. The video, which contains no audio except for the gunshots, displays the text “No peace no popular,” referencing ongoing political discussions in Manipur.
The deceased was identified as Mayanglambam, originally from Kakching Khunou in the Meitei-majority valley, who had been residing in Churachandpur with his wife, Chingnu Haokip.
As reported by The Hindu, a security official stated that the victim, Mayanglambam Rishikant Singh, had been working in Nepal for two years before returning to visit his wife in Churachandpur on 19 December 2025. On the night of the incident, four masked individuals arrived in a black SUV, abducted the couple, and later released the wife while Singh was taken further and shot dead. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem examination.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the abduction and killing are suspected to have been carried out by members of the United Kuki National Army, a group not party to the Suspension of Operations agreement with the government. The victim, also known by the tribal name Ginminthang, was reportedly allowed to stay in the area by some local groups.
Police confirmed that the incident took place in Nathjang village, The Indian Express reported. The investigation is ongoing, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.