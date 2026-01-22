Meitei Man Living With His Wife Shot Dead on Camera in Manipur’s Churachandpur

A Meitei man was shot dead in Churachandpur district, Manipur, on the evening of 21 January. The incident was recorded on video and circulated online, breaking a period of relative calm in the region.

The victim, who had been living with his Kuki-Zo wife in a local village, was abducted and killed by unidentified assailants. The authorities have confirmed the recovery of the body and initiated an investigation into the killing.