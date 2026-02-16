Mani Shankar Aiyar’s Endorsement Of Pinarayi Vijayan Stirs Congress

advertisement
Senior political figure Mani Shankar Aiyar publicly expressed confidence that Pinarayi Vijayan would continue as Kerala’s Chief Minister, making these remarks at an official event in Thiruvananthapuram. The comments were delivered during the ‘Vision 2031: International conference on development and democracy’ organised by the Kerala state planning board. Aiyar’s statements have drawn attention due to the proximity of the Kerala assembly elections and the absence of Congress leaders at the event.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Mani Shankar Aiyar stated he was “sure” that Pinarayi Vijayan would again become Kerala’s Chief Minister. He praised Kerala’s leadership in Panchayati Raj and highlighted the state’s achievements in local governance, referencing the legacy of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for grassroots democracy.
Congress responded to Aiyar’s remarks by clarifying his current status within the party. Coverage revealed that Pawan Khera, Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman, stated Aiyar has had “no connection whatsoever” with the Congress for several years and speaks only in a personal capacity. This distancing was made public on the social media platform X.
During his speech, Aiyar lamented the lack of Congress representation at the event and called on Pinarayi Vijayan to advance the Panchayati Raj agenda. He remarked, “I’m afraid there is no champion for Panchayati Raj left in the country. So therefore, I have to fall at your feet, Pinarayi Vijayan, and say, please, sir, pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped.”
“Kerala is India’s leader in Panchayati Raj. The state is ironically achieving more than anyone else on the expectations of Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The only state that attained progress in Mahatma Gandhiji’s direction of the poor having a voice in the nation’s development is the one ruled by the Marxist-Leninist party of India. I do regret very much the absence of my party colleagues on this occasion,” Aiyar said.
In addition, reporting indicated that Aiyar’s endorsement of Vijayan has caused discomfort within Congress, especially as the assembly polls approach. The event itself was noted as a culmination of consultations across Kerala to gather public opinion on the state’s development trajectory.
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had previously urged Aiyar and other prominent personalities to refrain from participating in the event, describing it as a pre-election promotional platform. Analysis showed that Aiyar’s comments, particularly his prediction of Vijayan’s return as Chief Minister, have been viewed as an embarrassment for Congress at a sensitive political juncture.
The absence of Congress leaders at the conference was highlighted by Aiyar as a missed opportunity for the party to engage with discussions on local governance. The event’s focus on Panchayati Raj and legislative reforms was underscored by Aiyar’s suggestion that Kerala consider amending its laws based on practical experience, referencing Karnataka’s contemporary legislation in the same domain as details emerged.
