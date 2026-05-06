Man Held for ‘I Love Muhammad’ Instagram Post Gets Bail After 7 Months

A man from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested in October 2025 for allegedly posting “I Love Muhammad” on Instagram, has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court after spending approximately seven months in jail.

The court observed that the accused had no prior criminal record and that the social media post did not target any specific caste or community. The bail was granted on 6 May 2026 by Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla.