New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Calls On King Charles To Return Koh-i-Noor Diamond

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly stated that he would encourage King Charles to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond to India during the British monarch’s four-day visit to the United States. The remarks were made just hours before Mamdani met King Charles at a ceremony commemorating the victims of the September 11 attacks in New York. The Koh-i-Noor, a 105-carat diamond, is currently part of the British Crown Jewels and has long been the subject of diplomatic discussions between India and the United Kingdom.