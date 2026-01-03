Maharashtra Civic Polls: 68 Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed, SEC Probes

The Maharashtra civic polls, scheduled for 15 January 2026, have seen 68 candidates from the Mahayuti alliance, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), set to be elected unopposed.

This development follows a significant number of nomination withdrawals, with the State Election Commission (SEC) initiating investigations into the circumstances surrounding these uncontested victories.