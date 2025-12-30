Another Tiger Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh; State’s Death Toll Reaches 55

Another tiger has died in Madhya Pradesh, bringing the total number of tiger deaths in the state to 55 for the year 2025. This marks the highest annual toll since the launch of Project Tiger in 1973.

The most recent casualty, a male tiger estimated to be between eight and ten years old, was found in the Sagar region’s Dhana range. Forest officials reported that the carcass was discovered near Hilgan village, and a post-mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of death.