Another Tiger Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh; State’s Death Toll Reaches 55

Another tiger has died in Madhya Pradesh, bringing the total number of tiger deaths in the state to 55 for the year 2025. This marks the highest annual toll since the launch of Project Tiger in 1973.
The most recent casualty, a male tiger estimated to be between eight and ten years old, was found in the Sagar region’s Dhana range. Forest officials reported that the carcass was discovered near Hilgan village, and a post-mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of death.
According to The Indian Express, the tiger’s body was found intact, with no visible external injuries or bloodstains at the site. The animal was located in an area where tigers have not previously been documented, and officials are investigating whether it may have dispersed from the nearby Nauradehi Tiger Reserve. The forest department has established a security cordon and called in veterinarians to assist with the investigation.
This report highlighted, that of the 55 tiger deaths in Madhya Pradesh this year, officials estimate that 11 were due to unnatural causes. Among these, eight tigers are believed to have died from electrocution, primarily from illegal electric traps set by villagers to protect crops from wild animals. The remaining deaths are attributed to natural causes, including territorial conflicts, age-related factors, and disease, which are considered expected outcomes in areas with high tiger density.
Senior forest officials have stated that the increasing number of tiger deaths is partly a consequence of the state’s expanding tiger population.
The 2022 ‘Status of Tigers, Co-predators and Prey in India’ report recorded 785 tigers in Madhya Pradesh, the highest in the country. As this report noted, the previous four years saw 46, 45, 43, and 34 tiger deaths respectively, indicating a rising trend.
Wildlife sources have indicated that the investigation into the latest death is focusing on the possibility of electrocution, as electric fencing remains a significant threat to tigers dispersing through agricultural landscapes. Farmers often use live electrical wires around fields to deter wild animals, and these systems can deliver fatal shocks to any animal that comes into contact with them.
“The carcass was discovered in a forest area where tigers have not been documented previously. The animal appeared to be a fully grown male, approximately eight years old. All body parts were intact with no visible external injuries, and no bloodstains were observed on the carcass or in the immediate vicinity,” divisional forest officer Varun Yadav said.
This article mentions that the mounting toll of tiger deaths has prompted the head of the Madhya Pradesh forest department, V N Ambade, to issue a directive to all senior forest officers. The communication instructed officials to prioritise wildlife protection and warned that negligence would not be tolerated. Ambade’s letter highlighted the increase in tiger and leopard deaths due to electrocution, road and rail accidents, and other preventable causes.
This news report said, that the forest department is also examining the movement patterns of the deceased tiger to determine if it had previously been present in the Dhana range. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination to establish the definitive cause of death.
