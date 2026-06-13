Madhya Pradesh Court Convicts 14 Men In Nazir Ahmad Lynching Case

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On 14 June 2026, a court in Narmadapuram district, Madhya Pradesh, sentenced fourteen men to life imprisonment for their involvement in the mob lynching of Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Amravati, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on 3 August 2022 near Barakhad village in Seoni Malwa, where Ahmad was attacked by a group while transporting cattle. Two other occupants of the vehicle survived the assault.
According to The Observer Post, the verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabassum Khan. The court found all fourteen accused guilty of charges including murder, attempt to murder, rioting, and wrongful restraint. The prosecution established that the mob intercepted the truck, suspecting illegal cattle transportation, and assaulted the occupants.
During the investigation, details emerged that Nazir Ahmad sustained serious injuries and later died while receiving treatment at a hospital. The two survivors, including truck driver Sheikh Lala, provided statements describing the attack. Lala stated, "Around 50 to 60 people blocked the road and started beating us without asking any questions."
Eyewitness accounts and a video of the incident, which surfaced at the time, showed members of the mob beating the victims and raising slogans. Coverage revealed that the intervention of some locals helped save the lives of the two surviving occupants. The police registered a case against fourteen individuals following the incident and launched an investigation.
After the court announced the judgment, emotional scenes unfolded outside the premises. Family members of the convicted men protested the verdict, with some reportedly lying down in front of the police vehicle to prevent it from leaving. Reporting indicated that police brought the situation under control and escorted all fourteen convicts to jail under tight security.
“Our children had gone to save cows, but now they have been punished,” some family members told reporters after the verdict.
The survivors maintained that the attack was unprovoked. In his statement, truck driver Sheikh Lala said, "They attacked us without asking anything." Further details confirmed that the judicial process lasted nearly three years, culminating in the conviction of all accused.
Additional police personnel were deployed in and around the court premises following the judgment to prevent any law-and-order issues. At the end of proceedings, the authorities ensured the safe transfer of the convicts to jail and monitored the situation to maintain public order.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.