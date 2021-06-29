Fire Near London Train Station 'Not Terror-Related'; 2 Injured

Two Hurt in Huge Blaze Near Train Station in London
(Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Twitter)
At least two persons were injured and several buildings evacuated after a fire broke out near London's Elephant and Castle Train Station on Monday, 28 June.
Smoke could be seen billowing out from beneath the railway arches at the south London station and up towards large residential tower blocks as horrified commuters looked on, Xinhua news agency reported citing the BBC.
Police said the incident was not terror related.
A police officer and a member of the public both needed treatment for smoke inhalation, the BBC reported.
"Road closures are in place and people were advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," the fire brigade said.
The London Fire Brigade was alerted at 1:43 pm and the service said the fire was under control just before 4 pm.
Underneath the railway arches, three commercial units, four cars and a telephone box had caught fire, according to the London Fire Brigade.
Published: undefined