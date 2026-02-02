Rahul vs BJP Over India-China 'Revelations' in Ex Army Chief's Unreleased Book

On 2 February, the Lok Sabha was adjourned following a heated exchange during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote from an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, leading to strong objections from Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP members.

Speaker Om Birla intervened, citing parliamentary rules, and the session was suspended amid continued uproar.