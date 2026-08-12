Lok Sabha Passes Two Bills Swiftly, Without Discussion

As reported by The Indian Express, the passage of both bills occurred amid continued opposition protests demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding police actions at Jantar Mantar. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed disappointment that senior Congress leaders from Kerala did not participate in the debate on the Kerala renaming bill. The NCDC amendment was moved by Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who stated that the bill would allow the NCDC to provide direct loans and grants to a broader range of cooperative entities.