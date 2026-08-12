Lok Sabha Passes Two Bills Swiftly, Without Discussion

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On 11 August 2026, the Lok Sabha passed two bills—the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Cooperative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026—by voice vote. The proceedings occurred amid significant opposition protests, with members demanding statements from senior government officials regarding unrelated issues. Both bills were cleared without debate, and the House was adjourned for the day following their passage.
According to Hindustan Times, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill seeks to officially change the state's name from "Kerala" to "Keralam" as it appears in the Constitution. The bill was introduced after the Kerala Legislative Assembly passed unanimous resolutions in August 2023 and June 2024, and the Union Cabinet approved the proposal in February 2026. The National Cooperative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill aims to expand the channels through which the NCDC can fund cooperative societies.
As reported by The Indian Express, the passage of both bills occurred amid continued opposition protests demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding police actions at Jantar Mantar. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed disappointment that senior Congress leaders from Kerala did not participate in the debate on the Kerala renaming bill. The NCDC amendment was moved by Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who stated that the bill would allow the NCDC to provide direct loans and grants to a broader range of cooperative entities.
Further analysis explained that the name change to "Keralam" reflects the state's name in Malayalam, aligning the English and constitutional references with local usage. The process followed Article 3 of the Constitution, which requires the President's recommendation and consultation with the state legislature. The bill must still be passed by the Rajya Sabha and receive presidential assent before the change becomes law.
The NCDC amendment bill, as coverage revealed, is designed to make the corporation more effective in supporting cooperative development. The bill removes redundant provisions and allows the NCDC to extend funding to any entity engaged in cooperative development, not just registered cooperative societies. Minister Murlidhar Mohol emphasized that no additional budget would be required for the expanded activities.
"The NCDC can now give direct loans and grants against security to any organisation working under the cooperative sector," said Minister Murlidhar Mohol, highlighting the bill's intent to address present needs.
Opposition members continued their protests throughout the session, demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a statement from Amit Shah. Reporting indicated that the government maintained its position, with Speaker Om Birla urging both sides to maintain decorum and allow legislative business to proceed.
The Kerala assembly's resolutions, which formed the basis for the name change bill, cited a longstanding demand for the official use of "Keralam" and referenced the state's historical and linguistic identity. Analysis showed that the demand for unification and proper naming dates back to the independence movement and the formation of the modern state in 1956.
"Since the time of the country’s independence struggle, there has been a strong demand for the formation of United Kerala for the people speaking the Malayalam language," the Kerala assembly's 2024 resolution stated.
With the Monsoon session nearing its end, details emerged that the opposition showed no sign of relenting on its demands, and the government had not provided a firm date for the home minister's statement. The passage of the two bills was completed despite ongoing disruptions and adjournments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.