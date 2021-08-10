Lionel Messi To Sign a Two-Year Deal With Paris Saint-Germain: Reports

Lionel Messi will be joining PSG for two years.
Image: Screengrab/FC Barcelona TV
Lionel Messi has agreed to a deal with the French football club Paris Saint-Germain and will arrive in Paris in the coming few hours, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Argentina forward, who spent 21 years with FC Barcelona and said goodbye to the club in a tearful farewell on Friday, will be joining PSG for two years. Messi has agreed to the deal in principle as a free agent, reported The Telegraph and is yet to sign the official contract. Once that is done, he will undergo a medical test.
Published: 10 Aug 2021,04:25 PM IST