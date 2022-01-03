LeT Terrorist Salim Parray, 1 Other Killed in Srinagar Encounter

An Indian paramilitary soldier in Srinagar.
One foreign terrorist has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces near Shalimar area in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday, 3 January, officials said.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
"One terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.
This is the second encounter in Srinagar in quick succession on Monday. Earlier police said Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)