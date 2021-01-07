Latest News: Vaccines Instill Confidence in People, Says PM

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
The two 'made in India' COVID-19 vaccines have instilled a new confidence in the people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as quoted by ANI.
National Investigation Agency conducts raids at six locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, in connection with narcotics and weapons case, ANI reported.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu into a hotel without BMC's permission.
Senior Congress leader and former state minister KK Ramachandran passed away in Kozhikode.
Rajasthan's Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius today, as per India Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.
