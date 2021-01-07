Latest News: Vaccines Instill Confidence in People, Says PM

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
The Quint
Breaking News
Published:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Vaccines Instill Confidence in People of India, Says PM

The two 'made in India' COVID-19 vaccines have instilled a new confidence in the people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as quoted by ANI.

NIA Raids 6 Locations in J&K and Punjab

National Investigation Agency conducts raids at six locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, in connection with narcotics and weapons case, ANI reported.

BMC Files Complaint Against Sonu Sood Over Hotel Building

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu into a hotel without BMC's permission.

Veteran Congress Leaders KK Ramachandran Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and former state minister KK Ramachandran passed away in Kozhikode.

Temperature in Mount Abu Drops to -1 Degrees Celcius

Rajasthan's Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius today, as per India Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT