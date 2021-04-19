Latest News: Bombs Hurled at BJP Office in West Bengal’s Panihati

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Air Staff, on Monday emabarked on a five-day visit to France. An Indian Air Force statement said that the visit would mark “the continuity of growing bilateral defence cooperation with the French Air and Space Force”.

“The visit of Chief of the Air Staff from 19-23 April will enhance potential avenues for strengthening the level of interaction between the two Air Forces. He will hold meetings and discussions with the senior military leadership of France and visit operational facilities and airbases,” the IAF said.