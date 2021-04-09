Latest News: Sensex Drops 187 Points to 49,559 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Published:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Drops 187 Points to 49,559 in Opening Session
Sensex on Friday dropped 186.94 points to 49,559.27 in the opening session, while Nifty slipped 44.10 points to 14,829.70.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)