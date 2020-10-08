Latest News: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Ladakh

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Heavy police has been debloyed outside BJP state headquarters in Kolkata. BJP workers have gathered in large numbers for the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation and are raising slogans against the state government, reported ANI.
Rupee opens 4 paise higher at 73.29 against US dollar, reported PTI.
17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, reported PTI, citing Police.
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 09:22 hours in Ladakh, reported ANI, citing National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Published: 08 Oct 2020,10:01 AM IST