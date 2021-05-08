Latest News: Bomb Kills at Least 25 People Near School in Kabul

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 25 people, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said.
(Source: AP)
At least nine people have died after a blast at a limestone mine in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Saturday.
(Source: PTI)
A minor fire was reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya early on Saturday. All personnel were reported to be safe and the fire was doused later.
“There was an incident of minor fire onboard INS Vikramaditya, which is at Karwar harbour... No major damage has been reported. An inquiry into the incident is being ordered," a defence spokesperson was quoted as saying.
Published: 08 May 2021,10:14 AM IST