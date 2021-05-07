Latest News: Ex Maldives Prez Injured In Blast, Hospitalised

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
WhatsApp has scrapped its 15 May deadline for acceptance of its privacy policy, says no accounts will be deleted if terms not accepted by users.
Former Supreme Court judge, Justice MY Eqbal passed away on Friday. He was 70 years old.
Mumbai NCB arrested Hemal Shah, a drug peddler from Goa, in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He will be produced before court later today
A four-year-old boy, who fell into a nearly 95-feet-deep open borewell in a village in Jalore, has been rescued.
A girl opened fire at a school in the northwestern US state of Idaho on Thursday, injuring three people before being disarmed by a teacher, police said.
The unnamed student at Rigby Middle School near Idaho Falls was in the sixth grade, meaning she would likely be aged 11 or 12.
She "retrieved a handgun from her backpack, fired multiple rounds inside of the school and out," said Jefferson County sheriff Steve Anderson.
Injuries suffered by two students and one staff member are not thought to be life-threatening, he said.
Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale hit Morigaon in Assam at 6:13 am today: National Center for Seismology .
A bomb blast injured former Maldives president and current parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed on Thursday, 6 May, officials and residents said.
The 53-year-old pro-democracy pioneer was about to get into his car in the congested capital when a bomb rigged to a motorcycle was detonated, officials said.
"Nasheed escaped an assassination attempt," a Maldivian government official told AFP by telephone. "He is injured, but his condition is stable."
Published: 07 May 2021,08:51 AM IST