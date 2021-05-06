Latest News: Sensex Ends at 48,950; Nifty Closes Above 14,000

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
| (Photo: The Quint)
Explosion Occurred as Maldivian Politician Mohamed Nasheed Was Entering His Card: Maldives Media

An explosion occurred as Maldivian politician and Majlis Speaker Mohamed Nasheed was entering his car tonight. According to sources, the explosion occurred near Nasheed's residence of G Kenereege. The Maldives Police Service has not yet made a statement regarding the explosion: Maldives media.

(Source: ANI)

Mamata Asks PM Modi to Release Funds to Pay Arrears to Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges him to release funds to pay arrears to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

J&K Govt Releases Rs 250 Cr As Part of Economic Relief Package for Businesses

The Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor on Thursday released addition funds to the tune of Rs 250 wrote as interest subversion under the Economic Package to revive business and industries in the UT.

Sensex Ends at 48,950; Nifty Closes Above 14,000

The Indian equity benchmarks closed high on Thursday, with Sensex ending 272 points higher at 48,950 and Nifty advancing 107 points to close at 14,725.

India-EU Likely to Revive Stalled Free-Trade Talks at Summit

India and EU likely to resume negotiations on free trade agreement during EU-India Summit, which will be held on Saturday, 8 May, reported ANI, quoting EU officials.

The UK government on 4 May also formally announced that India-UK will also resume trade talks later this year and have agreed on an initial package to boost bilateral trade and investment.

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Tezpur, Assam

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 10:30 am near Tezpur, Assam, reported the National Center for Seismology.

Sensex Rises to 102.06 in Opening Session

Sensex on Thursday, 6 May, rose 02.06 points to 48,779.61 in opening session. Nifty advanced 42.65 points to 14,660.50.

Published: 06 May 2021,10:27 AM IST
