Latest News: 18,327 New COVID Cases in India, Tally Over 1.11 Cr

India on Saturday reported 18,327 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,11,92,088. The death toll increased by 108 to 1,57,656.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,80,304 active cases across the country, while 1,08,54,128 patients have been discharged, with 14,234 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
In a late-night development, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) signed a pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allowed 20 seats to the saffron party for the upcoming Assembly elections. The names of the seats are yet to be released.
The BJP has also been allotted the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, where by-elections were necessitated after the death of Congress MP Vasanthakumar.
Published: 06 Mar 2021,09:12 AM IST