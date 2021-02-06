Latest News: 11,713 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally at 1.08 Crore

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India reported 11,713 new COVID-19 cases, 14,488 discharges, and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Saturday, 6 February.
This takes the tally of total cases to 1,08,14,304, total discharges to 1,05,10,796. A total of 1,54,918 people have passed away due to COVID-19 in India.
Currently, the tally for the active cases stands at 1,48,590. Over 50,000 people have been vaccinated so far.
