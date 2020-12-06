Latest News: 20 Injured in Cylinder Blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug
20 Injured in Cylinder Blast in Mumbai's Lalbaug
As many as 20 people have been injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday.
Two fire brigades and two jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot, it added.