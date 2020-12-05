Latest News: Ex-Karnataka Min Roshan Baig Granted Bail in IMA Scam

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig was granted bail by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday, 5 December. A special court had remanded Baig in CBI custody for a day on Tuesday, 1 December in connection with the Rs 4,000 crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.
Source: ANI
The plea in the Supreme Court states that the practice of bigamy cannot be allowed for one religious community alone while it is prohibited for persons from other religions. The plea sought a declaration that the practice of bigamy is unconstitutional, oppressive towards women and opposed to equality.
Source: Bar and Bench
Police detained pro-Kannada activists who were protesting against the formation of Maratha Development Authority at Bengaluru's Town Hall. Last month, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced the formation of the MDA and earmarked Rs 50 crore for the "overall development of Maratha people".
Source: ANI
National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge-sheet in a special court in Mohali in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) narco-terror case on Friday, 4 December, the agency said.
Source: ANI
The Delhi’s AAP government has issued circular saying that government officials who have been permitted to work from home in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases should ensure that they are always available on phone and WhatsApp, and to not leave the city without prior permission of their reporting supervisors.
Source: Hindustan Times
