Latest News: Ex-Karnataka Min Roshan Baig Granted Bail in IMA Scam

Former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig Granted Bail in IMA Scam Case

Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig was granted bail by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday, 5 December. A special court had remanded Baig in CBI custody for a day on Tuesday, 1 December in connection with the Rs 4,000 crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

Source: ANI

Bigamy Can't Be Allowed for Muslims Alone: Plea in SC

The plea in the Supreme Court states that the practice of bigamy cannot be allowed for one religious community alone while it is prohibited for persons from other religions. The plea sought a declaration that the practice of bigamy is unconstitutional, oppressive towards women and opposed to equality.

Source: Bar and Bench

Police Detain Pro-Kannada Activists in Bengaluru Amid Karnataka Bandh

Police detained pro-Kannada activists who were protesting against the formation of Maratha Development Authority at Bengaluru's Town Hall. Last month, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced the formation of the MDA and earmarked Rs 50 crore for the "overall development of Maratha people".

Source: ANI

NIA Files Charge-Sheet in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Narco-Terror Case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge-sheet in a special court in Mohali in Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) narco-terror case on Friday, 4 December, the agency said.

Source: ANI

Govt's WFH Employees Must Remain On Call, Should Not Leave City: Delhi Govt

The Delhi’s AAP government has issued circular saying that government officials who have been permitted to work from home in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases should ensure that they are always available on phone and WhatsApp, and to not leave the city without prior permission of their reporting supervisors.

Source: Hindustan Times

Published: 05 Dec 2020,09:44 AM IST
