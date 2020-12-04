Latest News: Sensex Rises Over 150 Pts; Nifty Crosses 13,000 Mark

NIA Registers Case in Nagrota Encounter

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 3 December registered a case in connection with the Nagrota encounter (Jammu and Kashmir) in which four terrorists were neutralised. NIA Pakistan High Commission officials were summoned on Nov 21 by the Ministry of External Affairs over the incident.

Source: NIA

Sensex Rises Over 150 Points; Nifty Crosses 13,000 Mark

BSE Sensex opened 50 points higher at 44,665 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.5% at the start of trade to open at 13,177.

Source: BloombergQuint

Expelled BJD Leader MLA Pradip Panigrahi Arrested

Odisha police arrested the expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradip Panigrahi on Thursday, 3 December for allegedly defrauding people after promising them jobs.

J&K DDC Polling Underway

The third round of polling for the District Development Council (DDC) elections has begun.

PM Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, organised by PanIIT USA on Friday, 4 December.

