Latest News: Sensex Rises Over 150 Pts; Nifty Crosses 13,000 Mark

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 3 December registered a case in connection with the Nagrota encounter (Jammu and Kashmir) in which four terrorists were neutralised. NIA Pakistan High Commission officials were summoned on Nov 21 by the Ministry of External Affairs over the incident.
Source: NIA
BSE Sensex opened 50 points higher at 44,665 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.5% at the start of trade to open at 13,177.
Source: BloombergQuint
Odisha police arrested the expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradip Panigrahi on Thursday, 3 December for allegedly defrauding people after promising them jobs.
The third round of polling for the District Development Council (DDC) elections has begun.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, organised by PanIIT USA on Friday, 4 December.
Published: 04 Dec 2020,07:46 AM IST