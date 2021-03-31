Latest News: Prohibitory Orders in WB’s Nandigram Ahead of Polling

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in West Bengal's Nandigram ahead of polling, an EC official said on Wednesday.
(Source: PTI)
A CBI court on Wednesday discharged three police officers in connection with the 2004 Ishrat Jahan encounter case.
(Source: PTI)
A fire broke out in the ICU ward of the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi early on Wednesday. Around 50 patients were shifted to other wards in the hospital and no casualties were reported. The fire was later doused.
(Source: ANI)
Sensex on Wednesday tumbled 383.06 points to 49,753.52 in the opening session, while Nifty dropped 102.45 points to 14,742.65.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 31 Mar 2021,11:02 AM IST