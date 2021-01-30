Latest News: 13,083 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
At least 10 people died and 10 others were injured in a collision between a mini bus, canter truck and another vehicle on the Moradabad-Agra highway under Kundarki Police station area in Moradabad.
(Source: ANI)
India on Saturday reported 13,083 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,33,131. The death toll increased by 137 to 1,54,147.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,69,824 active cases across the country, while 1,04,09,160 patients have been discharged so far.
Published: 30 Jan 2021,10:03 AM IST