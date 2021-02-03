Latest News: 11,039 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex on Wednesday dropped nearly 60 points to 49,738.45 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 3.10 points to 14,644.75.
(Source: PTI)
India on Wednesday reported 11,039 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,77,284. The death toll increased by 110 to 1,54,596.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,60,057 active cases in the country, while 1,04,62,631 people have been discharged so far.
Published: 03 Feb 2021,10:20 AM IST