Latest News: 11,666 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
The Quint
Breaking News
Published:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

11,666 New COVID Cases, India's Tally Over 1.07 Cr

India on Thursday reported 11,666 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,01,193. The death toll increased by 123 to 1,53,847.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,73,740 active cases across the country, while 1,03,73,606 patients have been discharged.

Sensex Drops 523 Points to 46,887 in Opening Session

Sensex on Thursday dropped 523.14 points to 46,886.79 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 167.80 points to 13,799.70.

(Source: PTI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT