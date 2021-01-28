Latest News: 11,666 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India on Thursday reported 11,666 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,01,193. The death toll increased by 123 to 1,53,847.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,73,740 active cases across the country, while 1,03,73,606 patients have been discharged.
Sensex on Thursday dropped 523.14 points to 46,886.79 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 167.80 points to 13,799.70.
(Source: PTI)
