Latest News: Sensex Rallies 362 Points to 47,335 in Opening Trade

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex on Monday rallied 361.93 points to 47,335.47 in opening trade, while Nifty climbed 110.55 points to 13,859.80.
(Source: PTI)
Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, is on a three-day visit to South Korea from 28 to 30 December.
During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the Republic of Korea, the Indian Army said.
(Source: ANI)
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot himself dead with his service rifle at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. officials said on Sunday.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 28 Dec 2020,08:14 AM IST