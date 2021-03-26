Latest News: Sensex Rallies 501 Points to 48,941 in Opening Trade

Sensex Rallies 501 Points to 48,941 in Opening Session

Sensex on Friday rallied 500.92 points to 48,941.04 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 156.30 points to 14,481.20.

(Source: PTI)

