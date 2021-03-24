Latest News: Sensex Drops 337 Points to 49,715 in Early Trade

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex on Wednesday dropped 336.82 points to 49,714.62 in early trade, while Nifty declined 78 points to 14,736.75.
(Source: PTI)
The US Senate voted 57-43 on Tuesday to confirm Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy as President Joe Biden's surgeon general.
"I look forward to working with you to help our nation heal and create a better future for our children," Murthy said.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 24 Mar 2021,08:57 AM IST