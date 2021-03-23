Latest News: At Least 13 Dead After Accident in MP’s Gwalior

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
At least 13 people died after a bus collided with an auto in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.
The MP government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the injured.
(Source: ANI)
Sensex on Tuesday rose 203.43 points to 49,974.72 in early trade, while Nifty advanced 60.95 points to 14,797.35.
(Source: PTI)
