Latest News: At Least 13 Dead After Accident in MP’s Gwalior

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
The Quint
Breaking News
Published:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

At Least 13 Dead After Accident in MP's Gwalior

At least 13 people died after a bus collided with an auto in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The MP government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the injured.

(Source: ANI)

Sensex Rises 203 Points to 49,975 in Early Trade

Sensex on Tuesday rose 203.43 points to 49,974.72 in early trade, while Nifty advanced 60.95 points to 14,797.35.

(Source: PTI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT