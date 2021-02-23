Latest News: 10,584 New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.10 Cr

India on Tuesday reported 10,584 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,10,16,434. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 78 to 1,56,463.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,47,306 active cases in the country, while 1,07,12,665 patients have been discharged so far, with 13,255 discharges recorded in the last 24 hours.